Authorities looking for suspects from southwest side armed robbery

Authorities are looking for two men accused of robbing a Circle K on the southwest side earlier this month.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the men entered the store on West Los Reales Road around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.

One of the men was armed with a shotgun and both were wearing something to cover their face.

The PCSD said the men got away with money and cigarettes.

The first suspect has been described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded vest, gray shirt, black pants and black shoes. He wore pantyhose over his face, according to the PCSD.

The second suspect has been described as a Hispanic male, 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds. He was a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and grey shoes. The PCSD said he was wearing a scarf over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or go to www.88crime.org.

