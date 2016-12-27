Tuesday's Tails: Freeway and Tink

The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center will offer discounted adoption fees for dogs in April, with the hope of finding homes for a recent increase of canines that has stretched the facility near its capacity.
Charlie is an energetic, one-year-old hound mix who needs a very active forever family.
Zoey is a joyful, boisterous 1-year-old boxer/pointer mix who came to the Pima Animal Care Center in February with a serious wound on her neck.
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona could use your help during this event, they are expecting at least 200 dogs at the world record attempt.
This is part of PACC's first Construction Sale event, to celebrate the progress that has been made on the new animal care building.
April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."
A major effect on traffic in a city already known for gridlock is expected after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta.
A portion of Interstate 85 in Atlanta collapsed Thursday afternoon after a major fire burned under the roadway overpass and a state of emergency has been issued as a result.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins, the two people at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, were seen in Oklahoma City on March 15.
For 21 years, John Croft lived in his Center Point virtually problem free until last summer.
Shocking details have been released about a married couple that is now facing sexual assault charges after police say they sexually assaulted an underage family member.
The CCU cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation, according to a statement from a university official. A cheerleader said an investigator with the CCU Police came to their practice Wednesday night and explained to the team a letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution.
Derrick Stafford was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison in connection with a shooting in which a 6-year-old boy was killed and his father was injured.
Joel McDonald never expected to see what he saw when he opened his front door Wednesday. The Rowan County man saw a dog that looked a lot like his own dog, Molly, that went missing four years ago.
Witnesses say troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity before its collapse.
