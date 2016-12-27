Tuesday's Tails: Freeway and Tink

Meet this week's Tuesday's Tail guests "Freeway" and "Tink!"



Tink is a 2-year-old heeler mix. She was surrendered to Pima Animal Care Center back in October when her owner could no longer care for her.

She can be a little shy, but she's a sweetheart once she warms up to you! She gets along well with other dogs and would thrive in a calm, patient family.

Due to her long stay at PACC, Tink's adoption fee has been waived.

Freeway is a 8-year-old pit bull mix who came to PACC as a stray back in October. Freeway has tested positive for Valley Fever, so he is considered a special needs adoption.

He's a sweet, friendly boy who has lots of energy and walks well on a leash. He's very affectionate with PACC volunteers. Because Freeway is a member of the "Silver Whiskers Club," his adoption fee is also waived. He'll go home with vaccinations, microchip, and a free vet visit.



To take these sweet dogs home, visit PACC at 4000 N. Silverbell Rd or call (520) 724-5984.

