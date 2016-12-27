Arizona set to begin tantalizing second stage of season

Whatever you think of the Arizona Wildcats basketball team on the brink of the start of the Pac-12 season ... don't.

Check the calendar. It's still December.

Sean Miller's team is 11-2, ranked 18th in the AP poll, and all that is just fine, given the circumstances.

No Ray Smith (ACL). No Allonzo Trier (ongoing eligibility issues). No Parker Jackson-Cartwright (high ankle sprain) for almost all of the past seven games.

Including Kadeem Allen's early knee injury and the time it cost him, Arizona essentially has had seven available scholarship players in nine of its 13 games.

Survival.

"We just have not been able to get the continuity that you really crave in the first few months of the school year," Miller said Tuesday on a Pac-12 coaches teleconference with the media.

"What you really hope happens is the development of team chemistry and what your players can and can't do. It's been really difficult to get a clear understanding of what that is because we've shuffled so many people around.

"One of the things that is unsettling for us is maybe we're not in a groove, maybe not where we wanted to be, just because of all the things that have happened."

This has been all prelude. The Arizona team we see in March might not look much like the team that will play Friday night at Cal. And that's a good thing.

Jackson-Cartwright is working his way back from his injury, able to go through limited practice Monday. He might be ready to play this weekend in the Bay Area. If not, a return doesn't seem far away.

"We're taking it slow," Miller said.

"If you don't practice for four weeks, the first phase is you can go on a court by yourself. He had some pain. The pain continues to improve. So, less pain, doing the same thing.

"It's important for us, obviously, not to put him in harm's way or jeopardize the four weeks he's built up. He's eventually going to return."

Miller said a decision for the Cal game might not made until pregame shoot-around.

Once Jackson-Cartwright returns, Arizona is back to a more-manageable eight-man rotation with a true point guard. Kadeem Allen moves back to mostly playing off the ball, where he is more of a free-flowing scorer and a guy who can save mental and physical energy to being to a shut-down defender. The other trickle-down effect of PJC's return is that Arizona has enough perimeter players that 7-footer Lauri Markkanen doesn't have to spend nearly as much time at small forward.

Everybody fits back more snugly into their roles.

Then, of course, there's Trier. Will he back soon? We'll know when we know. He is still with the team, so that's a good sign, right?

Imagine an Arizona team that goes nine-deep, with a true point guard and a guy who can drop 20 points on any given night. Imagine defenses having to pick their poison between Markkanen and Trier. Imagine an Arizona team that can run more, not have to conserve energy, and can bring high-motor freshmen Rawle Alkins and Kobi Simmons off the bench.

So, whatever you think of Arizona right now ... don't. The real Wildcats will be developing in January and February, perhaps peaking come March. Last we checked, that's when the games really matter. That's when you turn early adversity into a late blessing.

"If we were ever able to get out whole team back, I think the freshmen, because of their roles and the minutes that they played in the non-conference season, they are going to be a little bit further along and more confidence in January and February than maybe they otherwise would have," Miller said.

More has been asked of this freshman class than perhaps any since Fred Snowden's first class in 1972-73, as point guard Eric Money, shooting guard Conies Norman and power forward Al Fleming combined to average nearly 56 points per game (66.4 percent of that team's scoring).

Markkanen, Alkins and Simmons -- the team's top three scorers -- combine to average not quite 41 points per game (55.3 percent of UA's scoring). They've had to do that. They've had to play close to 40 minutes a game at times. It's almost like their sophomores now.

The Wildcats enter Pac-12 play looking up at second-ranked and high-flying UCLA and probably preseason favorite Oregon, which has been trying to navigate its own injuries and find its groove. USC is 13-0. Colorado and Cal are destined to be tough outs, too.

As for Arizona ... wait and see. It's still December.

The Wildcats are a work in progress -- a very tantalizing work in the progress.

"I like the fact that we're 11-2, I really do," Miller said after the final home game.

"I guess we could be 13-0 or 12-1, but I think considering the circumstances I think all of us feel like job well done for our group. Now it really comes down to how much we can improve and how much better we can become during the next stretch."