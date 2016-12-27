Pedestrian struck by vehicle on east side - Tucson News Now

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on east side

By Michael Cooper, Digital Content Director
Connect
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A woman was seriously hurt Monday night when she was hit by a vehicle on the east side of Tucson, police said.

Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department, said incident happened near the intersection of East Golf Links Road and South Langley Avenue.

Bay said the pedestrian's injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

The driver stayed at the scene, according to Bay.

