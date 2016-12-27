Pedestrian struck by vehicle on east side

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

A woman was seriously hurt Monday night when she was hit by a vehicle on the east side of Tucson, police said.

Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department, said incident happened near the intersection of East Golf Links Road and South Langley Avenue.

Bay said the pedestrian's injuries were serious, but not life-threatening.

The driver stayed at the scene, according to Bay.

