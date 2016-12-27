Calhoun knows how to recruit cadets

Three teenagers have now been formally charged in a hazing-related incident at Hamilton High School in Chandler.
Three teenagers have now been formally charged in a hazing-related incident at Hamilton High School in Chandler.
FIFA has sent 1,300 pages of internal investigation reports into suspected bribery and corruption implicating former president Sepp Blatter and other soccer leaders to Switzerland's attorney general.
FIFA has sent 1,300 pages of internal investigation reports into suspected bribery and corruption implicating former president Sepp Blatter and other soccer leaders to Switzerland's attorney general.
The Wildcats come back to Hi Corbett Field having lost four straight conference games.
The Wildcats come back to Hi Corbett Field having lost four straight conference games.
Arizona forward Lauri Markkanen is leaving the school to enter the NBA Draft after only one season in Tucson.
Arizona forward Lauri Markkanen is leaving the school to enter the NBA Draft after only one season in Tucson.