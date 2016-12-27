Oro Valley homeowners lose thousands of dollars in rental scheme

She was a person that 30 condo owners trusted to rent out their condo as a vacation rental.

For a while things were good and the homeowners received their money, then something changed with Brenda Sue Cann.



Oro Valley Police say, Cann had an agreement with the homeowners to rent out their condo. Cann would take 25 percent and the owner would take 75 percent of the cost of the rental.

From November 2015 to May 2016, she stopped paying the homeowners. Investigators told Tucson News Now this has led to a number of calls and complaints about Cann.



The OVPD was able to track her down in Florida, where she was arrested. She appeared in court here in Tucson a few weeks ago. She now faces charges of fraud schemes and theft.

