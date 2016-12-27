Bond lowered for woman charged with assaulting deputy in Pima County

So many law enforcement officers showed up for an arraignment Tuesday afternoon that more than a dozen of them had to wait outside the courtroom for details on Yesennia Gonzalez.

She's the woman charged with assaulting a member of the Pima County Sheriff's Department during a DUI stop on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Gonzalez kicked Sgt. Mark Bustamante in the eye, causing him to lose it, according to an earlier release from PCSD.

His fellow deputies and other law enforcement officers showed up to Gonzalez's arraignment Tuesday in a show of support for Bustamante.

More than a dozen of her friends and family members sat in on the court proceeding as well.

Both sides declined to comment.

Deputy County Attorney Ryan Schmidt, with the Pima County Attorney's Office, told the judge that Bustamante visited the doctor on Friday and believes that he won't be able to ever drive again.

Schimdt said Gonzalez's bond of $300,000 should remain.

Suzanne Crawford, representing Gonzalez, said her client has no previous criminal history and should be home providing for her family.

The judge lowered Gonzalez's bond to $25,000. If Gonzalez meets the requirement, she'll be released to Pretrial Services, according to the judge. She will be tested for drug and alcohol use if released.

The following charges against Gonzalez carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 10.5 years if she's found guilty on all seven:

Aggravated assault, serious physical injury

Aggravated assault, deadly weapon/deadly instrument

Aggravated assault on a peace officer

Resisting arrest

Driving while under the influence

Driving with an alcohol concentration of .08 or more

Driving while under the extreme influence of liquor more than .15 but less than .20

The next court date for Gonzalez is 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2017.

