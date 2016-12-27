TPD receives Governor's Office of Highway Safety grant - Tucson News Now

TPD receives Governor's Office of Highway Safety grant

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Governor's Office of Highway Safety) (Source: Governor's Office of Highway Safety)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Police Department has an additional $25,000 to put toward pedestrian and bicycle safety enforcement in 2017, thanks to a grant from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. 

According to a recent release the TPD received the grant which will allow officers to target violations "that have been identified as contributing factors in collisions involving pedestrians and bicyclists. These violations include but are not limited to speeding, failing to yield the right of way, failing to stop for red signal lights, failing to stop for flashing crosswalk lights, crosswalk violations, school zone violations, pedestrian jaywalking, pedestrians crossing against traffic lights, bicyclists riding the wrong direction and bicyclists riding on sidewalks."

Grant funds will provide personnel support and employee related expenses to enhance enforcement efforts. According to the TPD release 30 deployments will be scheduled in 2017 at various locations in Tucson.  The locations for deployment were chosen via statistics, community input from the Tucson Pima County Bicycle Advisory Committee and the City of Tucson Pedestrian Advisory Committee, and how high bicycle and pedestrian usage was in the area. 

    •   
