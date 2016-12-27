Mount Lemmon Fire looking for cash infusion

One and a half million people visit Mount Lemmon every year to take advantage of the cooler temperatures in the summer and the snow, which is a novelty, in the winter.

So many people visited the mountain following the week after Christmas that the Sheriff's Department has to restrict traffic flow.

However, being such a popular tourist destination can be a strain on services, like the Mount Lemmon Fire District. It's the first responder when someone gets hurt or there's an accident.

90 percent of its calls are for people who do not live on the mountain but only visit.

That creates an issue which the department is looking to address - How to replace it's aging fleet of fire vehicles, including its ambulance without a revenue stream?

"A fire truck is expensive," said John Perchorowicz, the Chair of the Fire District Board. "A half million dollars or more."

The most the department can squeeze from it's tax base, subscription service, and fees is a surplus of $10,000 to $15,000 a year.

"That doesn't go very far," he said. "What we would really like to see is our ability to publicly raise $100,000 a year."

How to do that is a question the district and Pima County are discussing right now.

There are many groups, organizations and businesses which use the services on the mountain but do not pay for them.

Television stations which maintain broadcasting towers, the Department of Public Safety, the Boy Scouts, the Girl Scouts and the University of Arizona to name a few. Whether they may be assessed a fee for service is being discussed.

Raising taxes is also in the mix but the taxing district is near its maximum already. The tax base has grown smaller since the Aspen Fire decimated the mountain in 2003 and many cabin owners chose not to rebuild.

"The burden falls to the residents on the mountain to support that effort whether its the forest or the visitors," Perchorowicz said.

The district will also ask Congresswoman Martha McSally to lobby the United States Forest Service for financial participation as well.

Wherever the money comes from, the fire district is being pro-active rather than wait until it becomes a crisis which many be unsustainable.

"We don't have the resources to raise money quickly," Perchorowicz said.

