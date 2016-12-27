OVPD asking for public's help identifying suspect in a credit ca - Tucson News Now

OVPD asking for public's help identifying suspect in a credit card theft

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Suspect in credit card theft. (Source: Oro Valley Police Department) Suspect in credit card theft. (Source: Oro Valley Police Department)
ORO VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Oro Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a credit card theft.  

According to the OVPD a woman reported her wallet stolen on Friday, Dec. 9, a short time later her credit cards were used at a local Target store.  

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s, wearing a black hat, black and white striped shirt and blue jeans. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the OVPD at (520) 229-4900, 88-CRIME, or 911. 

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

Powered by Frankly