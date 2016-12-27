OVPD asking for public's help identifying suspect in a credit card theft

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.



The Oro Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a credit card theft.

According to the OVPD a woman reported her wallet stolen on Friday, Dec. 9, a short time later her credit cards were used at a local Target store.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s, wearing a black hat, black and white striped shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OVPD at (520) 229-4900, 88-CRIME, or 911.

