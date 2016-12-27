Got a gun for Christmas? County wants you to 'lock them up'

As a part of their 'Lock Up Your Gun Campaign', the Pima County Attorney's Office is giving away free gunlocks in an effort to lower accidental shootings.

"Nearly all unintentional shootings deaths involving children occur in or near the home," said the county attorney's office on their community connection website.

This campaign was first launched in 2005.

The CARGO program is a collaboration between the County Attorney's Office, law enforcement agencies, trauma surgeons, and physical therapists to encourage responsible gun ownership and reduce the number of unintentional shootings.

Paul Rodriguez, general manager for Second Amendment Sports on East Pima Street on the east side, said the holidays were fairly steady when it came to gun sales.

He said every customer who purchases a used handgun gets a standard gunlock. New handguns come with a gunlock.

"Gun safety is very important for all levels," said Rodriguez. "Whether you're a child, an adult, a first-time owner or a millionth time owner. It's important for everyone."

Rodriguez suggest following these 4 basic rules

Treat guns as if they are always loaded. Never point the gun at anything or anyone. Keep your finger off the trigger. Be sure of your target and what is beyond it, when shooting.

The most recent accidental shooting involving a child in Pima County happened a few days before Christmas.

A 3-year-old boy was shot at a home on the southwest side. Police say a 7-year-old boy found a gun and shot another child.

Police say it appeared to be the accidental and we have been told by a woman who said she's close to the family that the child is doing okay, but it serves as a reminder to lock up your guns.

"When the child ends up hurting themselves or hurting somebody else," said Rodriguez. "There were so many things that lined up that could've been to prevent it."

For more information on free gun locks, you're asked to call (520) 724-4005.

