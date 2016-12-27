Got a gun for Christmas? County wants you to 'lock them up' - Tucson News Now

Got a gun for Christmas? County wants you to 'lock them up'

By Monica Grimaldo, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

As a part of their 'Lock Up Your Gun Campaign', the Pima County Attorney's Office is giving away free gunlocks in an effort to lower accidental shootings.

"Nearly all unintentional shootings deaths involving children occur in or near the home," said the county attorney's office on their community connection website.

This campaign was first launched in 2005.

The CARGO program is a collaboration between the County Attorney's Office, law enforcement agencies, trauma surgeons, and physical therapists to encourage responsible gun ownership and reduce the number of unintentional shootings.

Paul Rodriguez, general manager for Second Amendment Sports on East Pima Street on the east side, said the holidays were fairly steady when it came to gun sales.

He said every customer who purchases a used handgun gets a standard gunlock. New handguns come with a gunlock.

"Gun safety is very important for all levels," said Rodriguez. "Whether you're a child, an adult, a first-time owner or a millionth time owner. It's important for everyone."

Rodriguez suggest following these 4 basic rules

  1. Treat guns as if they are always loaded.
  2. Never point the gun at anything or anyone.
  3. Keep your finger off the trigger.
  4. Be sure of your target and what is beyond it, when shooting.

The most recent accidental shooting involving a child in Pima County happened a few days before Christmas.

A 3-year-old boy was shot at a home on the southwest side. Police say a 7-year-old boy found a gun and shot another child.

You can read the original report here.

Police say it appeared to be the accidental and we have been told by a woman who said she's close to the family that the child is doing okay, but it serves as a reminder to lock up your guns.

"When the child ends up hurting themselves or hurting somebody else," said Rodriguez. "There were so many things that lined up that could've been to prevent it."

For more information on free gun locks, you're asked to call (520) 724-4005.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Sex trafficking awareness raised around Final Four

    Sex trafficking awareness raised around Final Four

    Friday, March 31 2017 2:07 PM EDT2017-03-31 18:07:03 GMT
    Doug DuceyDoug Ducey

    Gov. Doug Ducey's office is putting out the warnings of human sex trafficking, as the Final Four is set to tip off Saturday in Arizona. 

    Gov. Doug Ducey's office is putting out the warnings of human sex trafficking, as the Final Four is set to tip off Saturday in Arizona. 

  • breaking

    I-10 closed in southeast AZ because of blowing dust

    I-10 closed in southeast AZ because of blowing dust

    Friday, March 31 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-03-31 17:13:29 GMT
    Conditions along I-10 in Cochise County can quickly deteriorate during windy weather. (Source: KOLD News 13)Conditions along I-10 in Cochise County can quickly deteriorate during windy weather. (Source: KOLD News 13)

    A detour has been established which takes drivers on US 191 and US 70. The detour is roughly 100 miles long, so drivers need to plan for extra time in their travels along this route. 

    A detour has been established which takes drivers on US 191 and US 70. The detour is roughly 100 miles long, so drivers need to plan for extra time in their travels along this route. 

  • Ordinance in works to declare Tucson's stance against border wall

    Ordinance in works to declare Tucson's stance against border wall

    Friday, March 31 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-03-31 14:20:41 GMT
    Tucson city councilwoman Regina Romero (Source: Tucson News Now)Tucson city councilwoman Regina Romero (Source: Tucson News Now)

    The Donald Trump Administration is threatening to withhold federal money from sanctuary cities that do not comply with immigration laws.

    The Donald Trump Administration is threatening to withhold federal money from sanctuary cities that do not comply with immigration laws.

    •   
Powered by Frankly