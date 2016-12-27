Volunteers needed for 10th Annual Beat Back Buffelgrass event - Tucson News Now

Volunteers needed for 10th Annual Beat Back Buffelgrass event

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Buffelgrass (Source: NPS photo/Bethany Hontz) Buffelgrass (Source: NPS photo/Bethany Hontz)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The 10th Annual Beat Back Buffelgrass day is being held on Saturday, Jan. 21.  This is the first buffelgrass pull for 2017 and volunteers are needed. 

Buffelgrass is an invasive plant that southern Arizona has been battling for years, it poses a threat to both native desert plants, wildlife, and even buildings due to its highly flammable nature.  

There are several locations across the region scheduled for buffelgrass eradication.  Interested in volunteering CLICK HERE.  

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Sex trafficking awareness raised around Final Four

    Sex trafficking awareness raised around Final Four

    Friday, March 31 2017 2:07 PM EDT2017-03-31 18:07:03 GMT
    Doug DuceyDoug Ducey

    Gov. Doug Ducey's office is putting out the warnings of human sex trafficking, as the Final Four is set to tip off Saturday in Arizona. 

    Gov. Doug Ducey's office is putting out the warnings of human sex trafficking, as the Final Four is set to tip off Saturday in Arizona. 

  • breaking

    I-10 closed in southeast AZ because of blowing dust

    I-10 closed in southeast AZ because of blowing dust

    Friday, March 31 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-03-31 17:13:29 GMT
    Conditions along I-10 in Cochise County can quickly deteriorate during windy weather. (Source: KOLD News 13)Conditions along I-10 in Cochise County can quickly deteriorate during windy weather. (Source: KOLD News 13)

    A detour has been established which takes drivers on US 191 and US 70. The detour is roughly 100 miles long, so drivers need to plan for extra time in their travels along this route. 

    A detour has been established which takes drivers on US 191 and US 70. The detour is roughly 100 miles long, so drivers need to plan for extra time in their travels along this route. 

  • Ordinance in works to declare Tucson's stance against border wall

    Ordinance in works to declare Tucson's stance against border wall

    Friday, March 31 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-03-31 14:20:41 GMT
    Tucson city councilwoman Regina Romero (Source: Tucson News Now)Tucson city councilwoman Regina Romero (Source: Tucson News Now)

    The Donald Trump Administration is threatening to withhold federal money from sanctuary cities that do not comply with immigration laws.

    The Donald Trump Administration is threatening to withhold federal money from sanctuary cities that do not comply with immigration laws.

    •   
Powered by Frankly