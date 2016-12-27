Volunteers needed for 10th Annual Beat Back Buffelgrass event

The 10th Annual Beat Back Buffelgrass day is being held on Saturday, Jan. 21. This is the first buffelgrass pull for 2017 and volunteers are needed.

Buffelgrass is an invasive plant that southern Arizona has been battling for years, it poses a threat to both native desert plants, wildlife, and even buildings due to its highly flammable nature.

There are several locations across the region scheduled for buffelgrass eradication. Interested in volunteering CLICK HERE.

