SILVER ALERT canceled after Phoenix woman found safe

The Silver Alert for Pauline Patricia Solorio has been canceled, as she was found safe at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to an Arizona Department of Public Safety release she was recognized by a person near 39th Avenue and Bell Road, Phoenix Police were notified and Solario is back with her family.

Phoenix police had been searching for Solorio since she was reported missing on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

