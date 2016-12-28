SILVER ALERT canceled after Phoenix woman found safe

Gov. Doug Ducey's office is putting out the warnings of human sex trafficking, as the Final Four is set to tip off Saturday in Arizona.
Gov. Doug Ducey's office is putting out the warnings of human sex trafficking, as the Final Four is set to tip off Saturday in Arizona.
A detour has been established which takes drivers on US 191 and US 70. The detour is roughly 100 miles long, so drivers need to plan for extra time in their travels along this route.
A detour has been established which takes drivers on US 191 and US 70. The detour is roughly 100 miles long, so drivers need to plan for extra time in their travels along this route.
The Donald Trump Administration is threatening to withhold federal money from sanctuary cities that do not comply with immigration laws.
The Donald Trump Administration is threatening to withhold federal money from sanctuary cities that do not comply with immigration laws.
Arizona forward Lauri Markkanen is leaving the school to enter the NBA Draft after only one season in Tucson.
Arizona forward Lauri Markkanen is leaving the school to enter the NBA Draft after only one season in Tucson.
A disabled woman is pleading with the community to help get her electric mobility scooter back. It’s valued at more than $2,000 and is her only mode of transportation.
A disabled woman is pleading with the community to help get her electric mobility scooter back. It’s valued at more than $2,000 and is her only mode of transportation.
April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."
April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."
A major effect on traffic in a city already known for gridlock is expected after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta.
A major effect on traffic in a city already known for gridlock is expected after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta.
A portion of Interstate 85 in Atlanta collapsed Thursday afternoon after a major fire burned under the roadway overpass and a state of emergency has been issued as a result.
A portion of Interstate 85 in Atlanta collapsed Thursday afternoon after a major fire burned under the roadway overpass and a state of emergency has been issued as a result.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins, the two people at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, were seen in Oklahoma City on March 15.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins, the two people at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, were seen in Oklahoma City on March 15.
For 21 years, John Croft lived in his Center Point virtually problem free until last summer.
For 21 years, John Croft lived in his Center Point virtually problem free until last summer.
Shocking details have been released about a married couple that is now facing sexual assault charges after police say they sexually assaulted an underage family member.
Shocking details have been released about a married couple that is now facing sexual assault charges after police say they sexually assaulted an underage family member.
The CCU cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation, according to a statement from a university official. A cheerleader said an investigator with the CCU Police came to their practice Wednesday night and explained to the team a letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution.
The CCU cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation, according to a statement from a university official. A cheerleader said an investigator with the CCU Police came to their practice Wednesday night and explained to the team a letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution.
Derrick Stafford was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison in connection with a shooting in which a 6-year-old boy was killed and his father was injured.
Derrick Stafford was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison in connection with a shooting in which a 6-year-old boy was killed and his father was injured.
Joel McDonald never expected to see what he saw when he opened his front door Wednesday. The Rowan County man saw a dog that looked a lot like his own dog, Molly, that went missing four years ago.
Joel McDonald never expected to see what he saw when he opened his front door Wednesday. The Rowan County man saw a dog that looked a lot like his own dog, Molly, that went missing four years ago.
Witnesses say troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity before its collapse.
Witnesses say troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity before its collapse.