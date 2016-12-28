Man facing murder, child abuse charges heads to court

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Gov. Doug Ducey's office is putting out the warnings of human sex trafficking, as the Final Four is set to tip off Saturday in Arizona.
Three teenagers have now been formally charged in a hazing-related incident at Hamilton High School in Chandler.
A federal judge in Arizona has ruled the federal government must reconsider endangered species protection for the cactus ferruginous pygmy owl.
Just mention their loved ones name and it sparks several different emotions. Heartache and devastation, for five families that are dealing with the loss of a loved one that was murdered.
Arizona State Representative for District 16 and Majority Whip Kelly Townsend says she is not to blame for the controversial billboard of President Trump in Phoenix being vandalized this week.
April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."
A major effect on traffic in a city already known for gridlock is expected after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta.
A portion of Interstate 85 in Atlanta collapsed Thursday afternoon after a major fire burned under the roadway overpass and a state of emergency has been issued as a result.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins, the two people at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, were seen in Oklahoma City on March 15.
For 21 years, John Croft lived in his Center Point virtually problem free until last summer.
Shocking details have been released about a married couple that is now facing sexual assault charges after police say they sexually assaulted an underage family member.
The CCU cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation, according to a statement from a university official. A cheerleader said an investigator with the CCU Police came to their practice Wednesday night and explained to the team a letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution.
Derrick Stafford was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison in connection with a shooting in which a 6-year-old boy was killed and his father was injured.
Joel McDonald never expected to see what he saw when he opened his front door Wednesday. The Rowan County man saw a dog that looked a lot like his own dog, Molly, that went missing four years ago.
Witnesses say troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity before its collapse.
