Man facing murder, child abuse charges heads to court

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

A Tucson man is headed to Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 28, after a 2 year old died while in his care.

Warren Gastelum, 27, has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of felony child abuse.

He is being held on $100,000 bond.

A look at Warren Gastelum's court documents. A 2 yo died in his care. He's charged with 4 felonies. He's in court today #Tucson pic.twitter.com/u8VeTgRjZ0 — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) December 28, 2016

Kamia Baptisto was found unresponsive in a bathtub on Dec. 10, according to Tucson police.

A week later she died from her injuries.

Police said Gastelum admitted to leaving the toddler in a bathtub unsupervised. He said when he returned she was unresponsive and he called 911.

According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, doctors treating the child told investigators she had injuries that were not consistent with drowning or a fall in the bathtub.

Police arrested Gastelum on Monday, Dec. 12.

Gastelum is the boyfriend of the child's mother, police say. He was caring for the child and three other children age 7 and younger at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of West Prince Road when the incident happened.

