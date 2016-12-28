Two in custody in connection with Marana car break-ins

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Also on the Web

A Marana police officer discovered the suspect vehicle on Wednesday morning, Dec. 28, at the Fry's at N. Cortaro and N. Silverbell roads. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Two people are in custody in connection with several vehicle break-ins in the Continental Ranch area, authorities said.

The Marana Police Department said Austin Irwin, 20, and Andrea Enriquez, 29, were arrested Wednesday, Dec. 28, on charges of burglary, credit card theft, identity theft and drug possession.

MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

The MPD said it received several reports of vehicle burglaries Wednesday morning. Items stolen included backpacks, laptops, personal electronics and credit cards.

A few hours later, Irwin and Enriquez were arrested when a MPD officer spotted their vehicle at the Fry's at Cortaro and Silverbell.

Irwin was also arrested by the MPD on burglary and peddling charges in February.

The MPD said residents should lock their vehicles, close their garages and secure their valuable when possible.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.