Parents Night Out planned for January 2017

The concert series is a collaboration between Tucson Premium Outlets and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance. All the music is family friendly, so everyone can attend.
A federal judge in Arizona has ruled the federal government must reconsider endangered species protection for the cactus ferruginous pygmy owl.
The female wolf is part of the ongoing reintroduction effort, she was relocated to the Sevilleta Wolf Management Facility in New Mexico where it is reported she is in good health.
Hosted in conjunction with the City’s Commission on Cultural Diversity, this free public event will offer a variety of exhibits, ethnic cuisine, and multi-cultural entertainment throughout the day. There is no charge of admission and food and refreshments will be available for sale.
"This is such a beautiful way to bring the community together," said Josler Tudisco, a political science and psychology major and a Spring Fling director, in a recent release. "Family friendliness and supporting our Wildcats is what we are focusing on."
April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.
One of three people charged in connection to the fire that caused a portion of I-85 to collapse appeared in court Saturday morning.
The CCU cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation, according to a statement from a university official. A cheerleader said an investigator with the CCU Police came to their practice Wednesday night and explained to the team a letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution.
