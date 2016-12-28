Parents Night Out planned for January 2017

Would you like to enjoy a night out with your significant other, but have kids and no baby sitter? Boy do we have an event for you.

The Udall Park Center is offering daycare for kids 5 years old to 11 years old on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. to give parents a chance to spend a night out together.

It's $4 per child, which includes admission to the Udall Center, watching the movie: The Secret Life of Pets, as well as pizza, popcorn and drinks.

Registration and a liability waiver must be completed by an adult by Wednesday, Jan. 25. A cash payment is required at time of registration.

Call (520) 791-4931 for more details.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.