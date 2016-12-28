No more waves for The Cove in Sierra Vista due to old equipment

The wave machine will no longer be in service at The Cove in Sierra Vista, according to a recent release from the City of Sierra Vista.

A recent assessment found the wave machine to be past its useful lifespan and it will need to be replaced reported city officials.

“After about 14 years of use, the wave machine can no longer be operated in a way that is reliable, safe, and sustainable for the building and maintenance crews,” says Victoria Yarbrough, director of Leisure and Library Services, in the recent release. “We are currently assessing the cost of replacement and evaluating how that may fit into future budget proposals. Although wave operations must be suspended, all other activities at The Cove will continue as usual.”

Waves will no longer be an option after the Monday, Jan. 2 open swim. However open swims will still be held without waves, until the equipment can be replaced. To offset the lack of waves during open swim sessions, the fee will be reduced to $2.50 for children, $4 for adults and $3.25 for seniors.

Tsunami Night pool parties will also continue to be held, without the benefit of waves, other activities will be incorporated into the events, according to Cove staff.

The Cove will continue to offer open swim with waves this week during its Winter Break hours from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. today, Thursday, Friday, and Monday.

