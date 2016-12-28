Arizona's Kadeem Allen tackles new leadership role: Fatherhood

Nobody on the Arizona Wildcats basketball team received a better Christmas gift than Kadeem Allen.

The senior guard, back home in Wilmington, N.C., held his 3-month-old daughter, Genesis, in his arms for the first time.

"It's different, man. Being here the first three months, I didn't know what it really was until I got home and really held her and looked into her eyes," Allen said Wednesday. "Yeah, that's the real thing now. It was different. It was a feeling I never had before ...

"Held a couple of tears back. It was just a good feeling. I was just happy to be with her and be able to hold her."

And he didn't really want to let go.

"I called Coach (Sean Miller) on Christmas Eve and just told him like, 'I might not make it back for Christmas. Maybe I'll make it back the 26th,'" Allen said. "But I know what I signed up for, and I just came back."

For sure, his 7 a.m. flight on Christmas Day came early, but Allen and the 18th-ranked Wildcats (11-2) have work to do. Scattered throughout the country during a four-day holiday break, they returned to Tucson on Christmas and got back to work preparing for the Pac-12 season, which begins Friday night at Cal.

Allen said he will attack the rest of his college career with a new sense of purpose.

"I was talking to Coach about it," Allen said. "It's like a different mindset, a different perspective for me. Now, I really have like more fuel to the fire to really play hard and give my all."

Playing hard is Allen's job at Arizona for about the next three months, and then he hopes to translate his talent into a job playing basketball somewhere. In the meantime, he said his entire family -- and Miller said Allen is one of 15 children in his family -- is in Wilmington as a support team for his infant daughter. She is even coming to visit in Tucson in a couple of weeks.

"He has a daughter he cares a lot about, and from his perspective, he wants to do that right, which is awesome to hear," Miller said.

"The point I made to him is simply that the way to do things right is to graduate, to finish what he began here at Arizona in the best fashion possible."

Miller has never had to worry about Allen, who redshirted his first season at Arizona after transferring from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. Allen needs to finish two classes this semester to graduate.

He was the primary point guard last season before moving off the ball at the start of the season, a plan that was scuttled when point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright suffered a high ankle sprain on Nov. 30.

"He has already showed a lot of great things in his year and a half with us, but I think the best is yet to come with Kadeem," Miller said.

"If he could ever have the opportunity to play with some guys who take the burden off of him in terms of running a team and having to score, it would really free him up to be at his best. And I think when he's at his best, he's a playmaker, he's a great defensive player, and then he can kind of pick and choose when he scores.

"He really hasn't had that chance this year to be just that, but when we've asked him to do more, he's answered the bell."

Jackson-Cartwright should return soon to take back the reins of the offense. Meanwhile, freshman 7-footer Lauri Markkanen is averaging a team-high 16.1 points per game and has the look of Miller's best pro prospect at Arizona. Freshmen Rawle Alkins (12.4) and Kobi Simmons (12.2) are second and third on the team in scoring.

But, there is no mistake, Allen is the leader of this bunch. This is the Kadeem Allen year of Arizona basketball.

"You guys see the things in the game, but it all starts in practice," Simmons said of Allen's leadership. "His level of energy in practice and how he competes and how he picks everyone up ... having a player like that who affects the guys in so many ways, it's just great to have on the team."

Allen is averaging 8.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.75 assists and a team-high 1.7 steals per game. He has made 11 of 26 3-point shots (42.3 percent). He is unquestionably the team's best perimeter defender, the team's "heart and soul" defensively, Miller said.

"I always take inventory of our players. Who were they when they showed up here and who are they today? Are they growing; are they maturing?" Miller said.

"And I don't know if we've come across somebody in a two-and-a-half, three-year period of time who has grown up more than him -- as a student, as a person and as a player."

Now, Allen has one more description, one more challenge. It's his greatest yet. To grow as a father.

That's a whole different kind of leadership.

"I have a lot of nieces and nephews," Allen said, "but having my own is different."