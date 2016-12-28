Documents: Man in fatal midtown crash was on drugs, has criminal history

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
The Secret Service is asking the public to keep an eye out for counterfeit money that is circulating in various places, including Tucson.
A pedestrian was seriously hurt Friday afternoon in a hit-and-run accident in downtown Tucson, authorities said.
The disappearance of Isabel Celis was investigated by hundreds of law enforcement officers for almost five years. Here are the more than 500 pages of documents that chronicle the investigation.
Three teenagers have now been formally charged in a hazing-related incident at Hamilton High School in Chandler.
Authorities are looking for a special needs Nogales man who has been missing since last week.
April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.
One of three people charged in connection to the fire that caused a portion of I-85 to collapse appeared in court Saturday morning.
The CCU cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation, according to a statement from a university official. A cheerleader said an investigator with the CCU Police came to their practice Wednesday night and explained to the team a letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution.
