Documents: Man in fatal midtown crash was on drugs, has criminal history

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Also on the Web

The man accused of causing a fatal midtown crash last week was on drugs and driving a stolen car at the time, according to court documents.

The initial complaint also revealed Johnny Angel Gomez, 27, has an extensive criminal history including a drug arrest in November 2016, two arrests for running from police (2014 and (2013) as well as a drug charge (2008).

MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

The Tucson Police Department said Gomez was driving a stolen vehicle when he ran a stop sign and struck another vehicle on Friday, Dec. 23, near East Glenn Street and Castro Avenue.

The accident, which resulted in one vehicle going through a wall and into a building, sent nine people to the hospital.

The TPD said Gomez told detectives he used meth and hospital toxicology labs confirmed it.

Gomez, William Childers and two other passengers in the stolen vehicle were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The 40-year-old Childers later died from his injuries.

Gomez was released from the hospital Sunday, Dec. 25, and was arrested on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault serious injury, unlawful means of transportation, criminal damage over $10,000.

Police said five people, including a 2-year-old, were in the vehicle Gomez hit and they sustained minor to serious injuries.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.