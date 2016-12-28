Tickets still available for NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl

The click and noisy tone of the printer meant tickets were, in fact, being sold at the Arizona Stadium ticket office on the University of Arizona campus Wednesday.

With each purchase and print, NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl Executive Director Mike Feder was one sale closer to his 30,000 goal.

“The good news is it's been insane. That's really what we want,” Feder said. “The bad news is we still have tickets left."

The normal 57,000-seat stadium capacity will shrink to about 37,000 with fans seated only in the lower level for kickoff Friday, Dec. 30 at 3:30 p.m. There were enough remaining though that some tickets were being offered for free to those who apply.

The match-up between South Alabama and the Air Force Academy presented an opportunity, drawing interest from the military community. Veterans like Robert Nemitz and his family could get tickets for free through various veteran appreciation programs.

"I'm bringing my kids and we're going to have a great time. That's what it's about, is bringing family, having a good time, and celebrating military,” Nemitz said.

But are people well-informed? Because a stones-throw away from Arizona Stadium, at Brew of A Sports Grill, not a single poster about the game is visible. It has patrons skeptical of the game turnout.

"I didn't really hear about the game until just a few days ago. So I'm not sure if it's going to draw some people. It should because it's good football,” one bar patron said.

It begs the question: Is the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl Game something Tucson wants?

"Time will tell,” Feder said with a sigh. “This is our second year. We can't survive on 25,000 to 30,000 people. We have to keep improving."

Tickets might not be hard to come by if you’re interested in attending Friday’s game, but it might be hard to catch from the convenience of your home. The game is being televised nationally on the American Sports Network and Campus Insiders.

Feder said it could be an added level of ease for fans to simply come out to the stadium.

You can learn more about the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl here: http://www.novaarizonabowl.com/the-game/where-to-watch-it/

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.