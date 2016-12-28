Tickets still available for NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl

The Northwest Fire Department says multiple animals died in house fire Friday night.
Sonya Norman, Public Programs Coordinator with the museum gives us a look and taste of the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum's upcoming trip to Spain.
Jacque Taylor and Kylie Sherwood with Lehi Valley Trading Company show us how to make a snack stadium. These stadiums a growing trend for big sporting events like March Madness.
Tucson News Now has confirmed there is a major break in the Isabel Celis case.
There is a growing memorial at the front gate of the Celis home.
April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.
One of three people charged in connection to the fire that caused a portion of I-85 to collapse appeared in court Saturday morning.
The CCU cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation, according to a statement from a university official. A cheerleader said an investigator with the CCU Police came to their practice Wednesday night and explained to the team a letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution.
