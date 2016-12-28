Hombre sufre heridas graves en un accidente - Tucson News Now

Hombre sufre heridas graves en un accidente

By Tucson News Now Staff
Posted by Stephanie Soto, Equipo de Noticias KOLD 13
TUCSON, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -

Un hombre fue herido en un accidente y cerraron la calle Anklam , cerca de Colegio de Pima el miércoles 28 de diciembre.

De acuerdo con el Departamento de Policía de Tucson la Sargenta Kim Bay, sufrió heridas de gravedad en un vehiculó alrededor de las 11:30 a.m.

Anklam estar abierto en algunas horas. 

