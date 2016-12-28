Hombre sufre heridas graves en un accidente

Un hombre fue herido en un accidente y cerraron la calle Anklam , cerca de Colegio de Pima el miércoles 28 de diciembre.
De acuerdo con el Departamento de Policía de Tucson la Sargenta Kim Bay, sufrió heridas de gravedad en un vehiculó alrededor de las 11:30 a.m.
Anklam estar abierto en algunas horas.
