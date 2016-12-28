Snow helps Mt. Lemmon firefighters contain blaze to 1 cabin, some trees

The burned cabin is located an estimated 500 yards from the Mt. Lemmon Visitor's Center. (Source: Jennifer Camacho)

Nobody was home at the time of the fire and nobody was hurt according to officials. (Source: Jennifer Camacho)

The fire was contained to the cabin and a few trees. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

A cabin on Mt. Lemmon was destroyed by fire on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Witnesses said flames engulfed the cabin and dark smoke filled the air.

“Just the entire place was in flames, you couldn’t even tell it was a cabin at that point,” Quentin Gerb said. “There was a lot of sound. At one point, you heard the cabin, what I guess the cabin, collapse. A lot of wood snapping and popping.”

What's left of a cabin on #MtLemmon. Thankfully flames did not spread to homes nearby. @TucsonNewsNow #tucson pic.twitter.com/Qj5t5Q4HxL — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) December 29, 2016

Desiree Duran was with her family on her way down the mountain after playing in the snow. She said they noticed fire trucks and deputies race past them up the mountain, so they turned around to see what happened.

“I was nervous that it was going to spread,” Duran said. “There was like a whole bunch of different cabins right next to it.”

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Mt. Lemmon Fire District by blocking off the road right by the Mt. Lemmon Visitor’s Center.

The burned cabin is located an estimated 500 yards from the area.

A deputy on scene said the investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing, but preliminary information suggests the fire is likely human caused and that it appears someone accidentally left the outdoor fireplace burning unattended.

The cabin was one of the few in the area which survived the Aspen Fire in 2003 which destroyed hundreds of homes.

Most of the cabins rebuilt in the area have fire retardant materials and tin rooftops but this one did not.

It isn't known if the materials may have contributed to the fire spreading quickly but it may have.

"By the time we got there, it was fully engulfed and was beyond trying to do anything so you fight it defensively," said volunteer firefighter Carol Mack. "Just take care of the surrounding area."

The firefighters likely got some help from Mother Nature because the leaves surrounding the area were wet and heavy, which kept the fire from spreading along the ground.

There was also no wind so the fire burned straight up and did not spread to nearby cabins. However, it served as a reminder to the biggest fire danger on the mountain.

"It's a wake up call," said Mack.

A volunteer plowed the snow and ice off the road so the fire trucks could get to the home.

“If we didn’t have snow on the ground, it could’ve been much worse. The snow helped,” PCSD Dep. Lee Hays said.

