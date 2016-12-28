Una cabaña en Monte limón se prendió en llamas - Tucson News Now

Una cabaña en Monte limón se prendió en llamas

By Tucson News Now Staff
Posted by Stephanie Soto, Equipo de Noticias KOLD 13
(Fotografía por : Noticias KOLD 13) (Fotografía por : Noticias KOLD 13)
TUCSON, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -

El Departamento de Alguacil del Condado Pima están en Monte Limón en la escena.

De acuerdo con PCSD Oficial Ryan Imglett ocurrió en la cuadra 11000 al este de la calle Turkey Run.

No hay más información en este momento.

La reportera Mair Hechanova está en la escena. 

