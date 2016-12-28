Una cabaña en Monte limón se prendió en llamas

El Departamento de Alguacil del Condado Pima están en Monte Limón en la escena.
De acuerdo con PCSD Oficial Ryan Imglett ocurrió en la cuadra 11000 al este de la calle Turkey Run.
No hay más información en este momento.
La reportera Mair Hechanova está en la escena.
Descarga hoy la KOLD Noticias 13 aplicación.
APPLE: http://tucsonne.ws/29QiTkE.
ANDROID: http://tucsonne.ws/29CzyVP.
Hace ‘like’ nuestras páginas en Facebook/Twitter/Instagram.
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasKOLD13/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/noticiaskold13
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/noticiaskold13/
Copyright 2016 Noticias KOLD 13 via Tucson News Now. Todos los
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.