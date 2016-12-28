Popular hangout spot for Tucson cyclists seeing spike in bike theft

A popular hangout spot for Tucson cyclists, located near The Loop, has been seeing an increase in bike theft, according to one of the owners.

David Zugerman, co-owner of the Tucson Hop Shop located in the Metal Arts Village near North Dodge and East Fort Lowell, said they've been made aware of about four cases in which bikes were stolen near their property since the holiday season kicked off.

"Two within the last two weeks," said Zugerman. "It's become kind of an issue. We do a lot of events with some of the cycling clubs around town and the mountain bikers and the road bikers. It's really just become ... kind of awful."

Charlie Mulligan and Rena Scroggins, who were visiting from New York to participate in a local bike ride, were the most recent victims.

A couple visiting from NY (featured on the right) had their bikes plus a few of their cycling equipment stolen; one bike was worth about $6K pic.twitter.com/yl3DtNL5Er — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) December 28, 2016

The couple said thieves shattered the back windshield of their car Tuesday, Dec. 27 while they were inside the Tucson Hop Shop at around 8:45 p.m. The thieves stole two bikes along with several pieces of cycling equipment. According to the couple, one bike was worth about $6,000.

"The fact that my wife walked here maybe a minute and a half after it happened, who knows what they would've done," said Mulligan, as he stood in the same spot his car was parked. "That's where I think my blood starts to boil a lot more."

Couple says thieves broke the back window of their car to get the bikes.This is where they parked last night; you can still see broken glass pic.twitter.com/D80YJj2JcP — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) December 28, 2016

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating this case and according to their crime map, there have been more than 30 incidents of theft/theft from a vehicle between North Country Club Road and North Columbus Boulevard in the past month.

You can find out more crime stats by location here --> https://www.crimereports.com/

"These are folks who came specifically to Tucson for the holiday season to come and ride and enjoy our trails and climate," said Evan Pilling with the Sonoran Desert Mountain Bicyclists (SDMB) group, who was hosting an event at the Tucson Hop Shop when the couple's bikes were stolen. "It's frustrating."

Zugerman said there are cameras that cover the scope of the Metal Arts Village's parking lot though none face the street where the two most recent incidents occurred.

He said businesses are working with PCSD to increase security.

"We've talked to the sheriff's department about what we can do," said Zugerman. "It'd be great to work with the county and be able to put in some street lighting. That would probably help."

Mulligan and Scroggins said despite a frustrating and costly inconvenience to their Tucson trip, they owe a lot to the cycling community.

"I think before the experience of people's reactions, we would've gone home," said Scroggins. "Tucson's a great place. People are welcoming, they're going to look out for you. They're going to want you to have a good time, and it's a pretty special thing."

The SDMB group is asking anyone with information on the recent bike thefts in the area to call 911 or 88-Crime.

