Alerta Plateada fue cancelada después que encontrarán a la mujer - Tucson News Now

Alerta Plateada fue cancelada después que encontrarán a la mujer de Phoenix

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Posted by Stephanie Soto, Equipo de Noticias KOLD 13
Connect
( Fotografía por : Departamento de Policía de Phoenix) ( Fotografía por : Departamento de Policía de Phoenix)
TUCSON, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -

La Alerta Plateada para Pauline Patricia Solorio fue cancelada, porque fue encontrada a salvo a las 3: 30 p.m. el miércoles.

De acuerdo con el Departamento de Seguridad Publico en Arizona, fue reconocida por una persona cerca de la calle 39th y Bell Road. La Policía de Phoenix fue notificada y Solario regreso con su familia.

Las autoridades estaban buscando a Solorio, desde que fue reportada desaparecida el martes 27 de diciembre.  

Descarga hoy la KOLD Noticias 13 aplicación.

APPLE: http://tucsonne.ws/29QiTkE.

ANDROID: http://tucsonne.ws/29CzyVP.

Hace ‘like’ nuestras páginas en Facebook/Twitter/Instagram.

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasKOLD13/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/noticiaskold13

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/noticiaskold13/

Copyright 2016 Noticias KOLD 13 via Tucson News Now. Todos los 

Powered by Frankly