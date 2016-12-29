Follow these tips to safely ring in the new year with fireworks

Novelty items like sparklers are legal to be used within Tucson city limits. (Source: KOLD News 13)

People across southern Arizona are preparing to ring in 2017 with a bang this weekend.

Fireworks are available to purchase, but doctors say just because you can buy them doesn’t mean you should.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 10,000 people go to the hospital because of firework-related injuries every year.

Susan Kinkade, trauma outreach coordinator at Banner-University Medical Center, said the most common injury is a hand burn.

She said since fireworks can heat up to 1,200 degrees, a burn at that temperature could be life changing.

Drs at Banner UMC say #Sparklers can heat up to 1200 degrees. That's 3x hotter than temp to bake a cake. It can cause serious burns #Tucson pic.twitter.com/1wU6GeFDzZ — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) December 29, 2016

Kinkade said people who light fireworks should have a bucket of water ready, never relight them and always supervise children around fireworks.

In Arizona, fireworks can be used in the winter from Dec. 24 to Jan. 3.

Arizona allows the sale of certain types of fireworks. "Ground fireworks" like sparklers, smoke devices and novelties are legal. Aerial fireworks such as sky rockets and jumping jacks are not.

Check your this cool chart. It let's you know what #fireworks are legal in AZ #Tucson pic.twitter.com/u9e01gYV5R — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) December 29, 2016

There are also restrictions on where people can use those fireworks. In Oro Valley and Marana people can buy fireworks and use them within town limits. In Tucson people can buy fireworks, but are not allowed to fire them off within city limits. Novelty items like sparklers can be used within the city limits. They are not considered fireworks.

See a more detailed list of what is legal and what's not HERE.

