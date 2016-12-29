UPDATE: Man in early morning standoff identified

The man who barricaded himself inside an apartment home near East Irvington Road and South Park Avenue Thursday morning has been identified.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said Alejandro Figueroa has been arrested on charges of domestic violence kidnapping, possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 27-year-old Figueroa also has a felony parole violation warrant, according to Dugan.

Dugan said the standoff began in the apartment Figueroa shares with his mother and girlfriend.

Figueroa allegedly got into fight with his girlfriend so his mother called police.

When police arrived, Figueroa initially refused to let both women leave the room but they both eventually got out without serious injuries.

Figueroa then remained in the complex for about an hour before surrendering peacefully to SWAT and hostage negotiation teams.

The Palomino Apartment Complex, located at 750 E. Irvington Road, was evacuated as a precaution but residents were allowed to return home once Figueroa surrendered.

No roads were closed as a result of the standoff.

