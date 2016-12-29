The word from Herb on the best movies of 2016 - Tucson News Now

The word from Herb on the best movies of 2016

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

What a year at the movies! Make a note to put these films on your watch list. Movie critic Herb Stratford takes a look at the best movies of 2016.

Narrative Features

  • Nocturnal Animals
  • La La Land
  • Manchester By The Sea
  • Jackie
  • Christine

3 Foreign Films

  • The Innocents
  • The Handmaiden
  • My Golden Days

Animated Film

  • The Red Turtle

