The word from Herb on the best movies of 2016

What a year at the movies! Make a note to put these films on your watch list. Movie critic Herb Stratford takes a look at the best movies of 2016.

Narrative Features

Nocturnal Animals

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Jackie

Christine

3 Foreign Films

The Innocents

The Handmaiden

My Golden Days

Animated Film

The Red Turtle

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.