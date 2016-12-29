Exercising great-grandmother inspires

Step by step and mile by mile, Maureen Moore walks.

"I've been out when it's 110 degrees, (you) just walk a little earlier," she said.

This great-grandmother has been walking six days a week, every week for at least five years on the section of the loop that starts at Kristina Taylor Green Park on the northwest side.

That's three miles every day.

It's a battle for so many to stay on an exercise routine, especially during the holidays. Moore said her advice is simple.

"A lot of it is attitude, she said. "You literally put one foot in front of the other."

I asked her what was her favorite thing about walking.

"Just the wonderful feeling that I get knowing that I'm doing something positive for myself," she said. "I'm also out seeing other people. And I feel like it's a community...you'll see the same faces. A lot of people have been stopping me - saying they see me all the time. So I say you must be out here all the time too."

Moore has problems with her feet and her back, but she won't let the aches and pains stop her from doing her routine.

"I'm a very determined person," she said.

Her determination also came through when she called and asked Pima County to install some benches along the route so she, and others, could sit down and rest.

The county ultimately said yes and let her decide where one bench would go.

As for calling the county out of blue, Moore says "What could they say? 'We have no money?' Isn't this for the people. So I said why not? Nothing ventured nothing gained."

Moore has a new goal for 2017. She wants to extend her walk to five miles.

Ultimately, walking gives her a sense of accomplishment and happiness each and every day.

"It's better than any pills you can take," she said. "It just is."

