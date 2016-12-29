Man arrested in connection with crash that killed 19-year-old wo - Tucson News Now

Man arrested in connection with crash that killed 19-year-old woman

By Tucson News Now Staff
Philipe Antonio De La Rosa. (Source: Tucson Police Department) Philipe Antonio De La Rosa. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The man who caused a fatal crash in Tucson in late October has been arrest after being released from the hospital, city police said.

The Tucson Police Department said Philipe Antonio De La Rosa, 43, was arrested Thursday, Dec. 29, on charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault, endangerment and felony criminal damage.

According to the TPD, De La Rosa was driving southbound on Swan when he crossed the median and crashed head-on into a vehicle being driven by Gisela Puerta.

The 19-year-old Puerta died in the crash while a passenger in her vehicle was not hurt.

De La Rosa and a female passenger suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

At the time of the crash, the TPD had said De La Rosa showed signs of intoxication and charges were pending.

