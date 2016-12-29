Sierra Vista Police: Two arrested during shooting investigation

The Sierra Vista Police Department has arrested two suspects after an investigation into two shootings that occurred on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24 in Sierra Vista.

According to a recent release two men, identified as 25-year-old David Flores and 20-year-old Amier Mays have been arrested. A high risk warrant was served at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 at an apartment complex in the 4200 block of East Busby Drive by the SVPD Special Response Team.

East Busby Drive is close to where Sierra Vista police believe one of the Dec. 24 shootings took place. The second shooting is believed to have happened in the Montebellow subdivision near Mediterranean Drive, a short time after the first. According to the SVPD no one was injured in either shooting.

Flores faces the following charges: possession of marijuana for sale, misconduct with weapons in connection with a drug felony, and misconduct with weapons as a prohibited possessor.

Mays faces the following charges: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both have been booked into the Cochise County Jail.

Anyone with information about the two shootings is asked to call SVPD Detective Tom Ransford at (520) 452-7500.

