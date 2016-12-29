SILVER ALERT canceled for missing Pinal County woman - Tucson News Now

breaking

SILVER ALERT canceled for missing Pinal County woman

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Adalaide E. Van Duser (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office) Adalaide E. Van Duser (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A missing Pinal County woman has been found, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Surprise police found Adalaide E. Van Duser, 84, safe and in good health just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.  

Van Duser was last seen at around 9 a.m. Thursday in Arizona City. 

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Police identify suspect in south side stabbing

    Police identify suspect in south side stabbing

    Sunday, April 2 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-04-03 02:00:25 GMT

    Police have identified a suspect who they said stabbed a man Sunday afternoon at the Laos Transit Center in Tucson, according to Sgt. Kimberly Bay of the Tucson Police Department. 

    Police have identified a suspect who they said stabbed a man Sunday afternoon at the Laos Transit Center in Tucson, according to Sgt. Kimberly Bay of the Tucson Police Department. 

  • Park dedicated to youngest Jan. 8th shooting victim

    Park dedicated to youngest Jan. 8th shooting victim

    Sunday, April 2 2017 7:42 PM EDT2017-04-02 23:42:50 GMT
    Source: KOLDSource: KOLD

    There are symbols everywhere, with signs of youthful wonder. Those are the Christina-Taylor Green mementos on display bringing joy to her family and friends. "It'll be a place of our own where we can look up and see Christina-Taylor's name and know that we created something good in her honor,” said her father, John Green. 

    There are symbols everywhere, with signs of youthful wonder. Those are the Christina-Taylor Green mementos on display bringing joy to her family and friends. "It'll be a place of our own where we can look up and see Christina-Taylor's name and know that we created something good in her honor,” said her father, John Green. 

  • Silver Alert Issued for man out of Douglas

    Silver Alert Issued for man out of Douglas

    Sunday, April 2 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-04-02 16:45:22 GMT
    A silver alert has been issued for a man out of Douglas. The Douglas Police department says Raul Arvayo was last seen March 28th around 11:00am at the area of Ho Ho Kam Drive. He was wearing a green shirt and jeans. Arvayo weighs around 240 pounds and is around 5'8 tall. Arvayo is 58 years old and his family says he has experienced recent memory loss. If you have seen him, contact the Douglas Police Department at (520) 417-7550.   MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucs...
    A silver alert has been issued for a man out of Douglas. The Douglas Police department says Raul Arvayo was last seen March 28th around 11:00am at the area of Ho Ho Kam Drive. He was wearing a green shirt and jeans. Arvayo weighs around 240 pounds and is around 5'8 tall. Arvayo is 58 years old and his family says he has experienced recent memory loss. If you have seen him, contact the Douglas Police Department at (520) 417-7550.   MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucs...
    •   
Powered by Frankly