Pima Co. Sheriff's searching for Circle K cigarette thief

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in the theft of cigarettes from two different Circle K stores.

According to a recent PCSD release the first incident occurred on Saturday, Dec. 10 when deputies with the Foothills District responded to the Circle K at 5801 North Oracle Road. When deputies arrived on scene they learned that the suspect entered the store, went behind the counter and took cigarettes off the shelf, he put them in a bag and then exited the store.

A second incident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 14 just before 4 a.m. Foothills District deputies responded to the Circle K at 4395 North Romero Road about a theft. Deputies learned that a suspect entered the store with two bags, went behind the counter and loaded the bags with cigarettes before leaving the store.

PCSD officials report that it may be the same suspect in both thefts.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man with dark hair, he is wearing a baseball cap with a white and gray camouflaged hooded sweatshirt, pants and gloves. In both instances the suspect's face was covered with either a bandana or a paintball-style mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88-CRIME.org.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.