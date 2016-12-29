Arizona Bowl Game draws thousands to Tucson

Police have identified a suspect who they said stabbed a man Sunday afternoon at the Laos Transit Center in Tucson, according to Sgt. Kimberly Bay of the Tucson Police Department.
There are symbols everywhere, with signs of youthful wonder. Those are the Christina-Taylor Green mementos on display bringing joy to her family and friends. "It'll be a place of our own where we can look up and see Christina-Taylor's name and know that we created something good in her honor,” said her father, John Green.
On Saturday night dozens came together in our community to honor and remember victims of crime with a candlelight vigil.
The purple balloons used to be filled with hope. They were once a symbol of a wishful, safe return for Isabel Celis, then 6 years old. Those purple balloons are now resting with sadness, and flowers from visitors, on the driveway of Celis' former home.
Keepers at the Animal Adventure Park say they would be "shocked to get through the weekend" without April giving birth.
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.
Drivers in Atlanta are facing the new reality of trying to figure out how to get around one of the nation's most traffic filled cities after a portion of Interstate 85 collapsed Thursday.
FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS IN THE MORNING A major severe weather event is unfolding across East Texas and Louisiana this afternoon.
The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are the 2017 NCAA women's basketball national champions!
