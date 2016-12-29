Arizona Bowl Game draws thousands to Tucson

Football fans at a block party to celebrate the Nova Loans Arizona Bowl game. (Source: Tucson News Now)

The Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl kicks off Friday afternoon at the Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

The South Alabama Jaguars will take on the Colorado Springs Air Force Academy Falcons at 3:30 p.m.

Event organizers said last year the Arizona Bowl game generated $16.4 million for the local economy, with football fans filling up our restaurants and hotels. Organizers say this year’s game will be even bigger.

Fans are expecting a great match-up with many of them traveling hundreds of miles to get to Tucson.

"800 miles plus some, it was a good 12 hour drive,” Falcon fan, Steve Thiessen said.

“We’re here to cheer on our son, and we’re definitely looking for a good game,” Jaguar fan, Cheryl Kutchera said.

Mike Feder, Executive Director of the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl, said ticket sales this year have already surpassed last year’s sales by roughly 10 thousand tickets.

“We’re currently around 34,000 and the lower bowl only seats 38,000 so it should feel really good in the stadium,” Feder said. “There will not be any other Bowl game that will have 10,000 increase in tickets in one year.”

Feder said the folks from out of town are spending money with our merchants. Places like Hotel Congress and Maynards Market said they welcome the boost in business.

“We’re right in the heart of it. This is the second year and it’s grown, almost doubled. Both our restaurants are filled,” David Slutes, Entertainment Director for Hotel Congress and Maynards Market said.

WATCH: The @novaAZBOWL Block Party is rockin in downtown #Tucson! The @AFFootball pep band & @JagsFootball band are pumping up the crowd! pic.twitter.com/ZKGSBzkj5E — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) December 30, 2016

No matter who you’re cheering for, it’s bound to be a good game.

Feder said for the first time in 40 years, beer will be sold inside the stadium on Friday.

It’s not too late to get your tickets. You can purchase them online here: http://www.novaarizonabowl.com/ or at the box office starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.