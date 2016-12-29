New documents released in South Tucson Police officer-involved s - Tucson News Now

New documents released in South Tucson Police officer-involved shooting

By Monica Grimaldo, Multimedia Journalist
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

New Pima County Sheriff's Department documents reveal what happened before South Tucson police shot and killed a man near the Gospel Rescue Mission.

Tucson News Now learned that Valencia was actively resisting officers. According to one of the officers involved, they chased Valencia for a short while and tried to pepper spray him before they ultimately fired their guns.

"I had my gun out and he had actually tried to grab my gun and take my gun but I, I pulled it out of his hand," said one of the police officers involved in the shooting.  

The documents also show that Valencia had a troubled past. 

A detective spoke with Valencia's step-mother, who said he (Valencia) started using drugs shortly after his dad died. She told the detective at one point, she got Valencia a place to stay but he destroyed the home. She even said he was caught using drugs in the bathroom of his step-sister's house last Christmas Eve.

The detective also spoke with Valencia's biological mother, who said she hadn't talked to her son the past three years.

According to South Tucson Police, both officers involved in the shooting are back on duty. 

The case will soon be handed over to the Pima County Attorney's Office. 

