A full day of activities to celebrate Arizona Bowl II

This will be the first ever meeting between Air Force and South Alabama.

While the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl will feature an extraordinary game between the United States Air Force Academy Falcons and the University of South Alabama Jaguars, fans and families will be able to enjoy a host of activities that will enhance the entire experience.

Beginning at 11:00 am on Friday, December 30, residents and visitors alike will be able to benefit from:

Desert Diamond Casino Tailgate Festival

The traditional tailgate experience, which will include a beer garden, food trucks and tents, Kids Zone presented by Shamrock Farms, and Band X, will be enhanced by a live concert featuring the Grammy-nominated Gin Blossoms of Tempe at 1:00 pm.

At the same, the Nacho Average Tailgate Festival presented by Modelo will take place in the tailgate area. There is a $15 entrance fee that will allow you to taste samples from 30 gourmet nacho makers from Southern Arizona as they battle it out at the festival.

Finally, the tailgate will also feature the RAAVOLUTION Charity Village, where more than 40 local non-profit organizations will showcase their work.

Pre-game flyover, Presentation of the Colors and Singing of the National Anthem

Immediately prior to the traditional singing of the National Anthem and Presentation of Colors, the Wings of Blue, the United States Air Force Elite Parachute Team, will parachute into Arizona Stadium with the American flag as well as the flags of the Falcons and the Jaguars.

This will be followed by a flyover of A-10s from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

The Presentation of Colors will be performed by a joint task force of local law enforcement agencies, “God Bless America” will be performed by the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus, and the National Anthem will be sung by Stephen Powell of the U.S. Navy.

Coin Toss

Luis Gonzalez, Arizona Diamondbacks great and South Alabama alum, together with a group of World War II veterans, will execute the coin toss prior to the start of the game.

The Game



The Jaguars (6-6) are appearing in the second bowl game of their short five-season history as a Division I program South Alabama has wins this season over Mississippi State and San Diego State.

Air Force (9-3) had a streaky season, opening the year with four-straight wins, then losing three in a row before finishing with five straight victories.

The Falcons won their 20th Commander-in-Chief trophy, posting victories over their service academy rivals Army (31-12) and Navy (28-14).

Air Force holds the all-time lead in the football series between the United States' armed forces. Navy has 15 titles with Army just six.

Kickoff on Friday is 3:30 p.m. MST.

Halftime

The halftime show will feature performances by Brook Sample, former American Idol contestant, Ruben Moreno & Mariachi Luz de Luna, and DJ Soo.

The Bowl's halftime show will also feature a Procession of Purpose, with charity representatives joining Bowl officials on the field to be formally recognized for their work in the community.

“Our goal has always been to create a memorable experience for our fans that includes, but goes beyond, a great football match-up,” said Mike Feder, executive director of the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. “We’ve planned some exciting events and activities that every fan, of every age, will surely cherish.”

Copyright 2016 Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

David Kelly contributed to this story.