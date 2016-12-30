Tucson nonprofits are Arizona Bowl's big winners - Tucson News Now

Tucson nonprofits are Arizona Bowl's big winners

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(Source: Wikimedia Commons) (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Air Force Falcons will take on the South Alabama Jaguars in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium on Friday night, Dec. 30.

Regardless of who takes home the win, several Tucson nonprofits are reaping the benefits.

The Boys and Girls Club of Tucson is the primary nonprofit of the Arizona Bowl.

Melissa Royer, director of marketing and communications for the club, said last year they received $75,000.

She said they used that money to help the 6,000 kids they serve and fund the programs they offer to make sure those kids graduate from high school.

Although this bowl game will be bigger than last year's, Royer said they are not sure how much they will be receiving. But, she added, any amount will help.

Donors have also stepped up to give away some tickets.

Mike Feder, the game's executive director, said of the more than 30,000 tickets purchased, 12,000 of them will be donated.

He said different organizations have decided to give the tickets to law enforcement officers, military members and teachers. He said it is a way for them to say thanks for serving the Tucson community.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Police identify suspect in south side stabbing

    Police identify suspect in south side stabbing

    Sunday, April 2 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-04-03 02:00:25 GMT

    Police have identified a suspect who they said stabbed a man Sunday afternoon at the Laos Transit Center in Tucson, according to Sgt. Kimberly Bay of the Tucson Police Department. 

    Police have identified a suspect who they said stabbed a man Sunday afternoon at the Laos Transit Center in Tucson, according to Sgt. Kimberly Bay of the Tucson Police Department. 

  • Park dedicated to youngest Jan. 8th shooting victim

    Park dedicated to youngest Jan. 8th shooting victim

    Sunday, April 2 2017 7:42 PM EDT2017-04-02 23:42:50 GMT
    Source: KOLDSource: KOLD

    There are symbols everywhere, with signs of youthful wonder. Those are the Christina-Taylor Green mementos on display bringing joy to her family and friends. "It'll be a place of our own where we can look up and see Christina-Taylor's name and know that we created something good in her honor,” said her father, John Green. 

    There are symbols everywhere, with signs of youthful wonder. Those are the Christina-Taylor Green mementos on display bringing joy to her family and friends. "It'll be a place of our own where we can look up and see Christina-Taylor's name and know that we created something good in her honor,” said her father, John Green. 

  • Silver Alert Issued for man out of Douglas

    Silver Alert Issued for man out of Douglas

    Sunday, April 2 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-04-02 16:45:22 GMT
    A silver alert has been issued for a man out of Douglas. The Douglas Police department says Raul Arvayo was last seen March 28th around 11:00am at the area of Ho Ho Kam Drive. He was wearing a green shirt and jeans. Arvayo weighs around 240 pounds and is around 5'8 tall. Arvayo is 58 years old and his family says he has experienced recent memory loss. If you have seen him, contact the Douglas Police Department at (520) 417-7550.   MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucs...
    A silver alert has been issued for a man out of Douglas. The Douglas Police department says Raul Arvayo was last seen March 28th around 11:00am at the area of Ho Ho Kam Drive. He was wearing a green shirt and jeans. Arvayo weighs around 240 pounds and is around 5'8 tall. Arvayo is 58 years old and his family says he has experienced recent memory loss. If you have seen him, contact the Douglas Police Department at (520) 417-7550.   MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucs...
    •   
Powered by Frankly