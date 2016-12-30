Tucson nonprofits are Arizona Bowl's big winners

The Air Force Falcons will take on the South Alabama Jaguars in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium on Friday night, Dec. 30.

Regardless of who takes home the win, several Tucson nonprofits are reaping the benefits.

The Boys and Girls Club of Tucson is the primary nonprofit of the Arizona Bowl.

Melissa Royer, director of marketing and communications for the club, said last year they received $75,000.

She said they used that money to help the 6,000 kids they serve and fund the programs they offer to make sure those kids graduate from high school.

Although this bowl game will be bigger than last year's, Royer said they are not sure how much they will be receiving. But, she added, any amount will help.

Donors have also stepped up to give away some tickets.

Mike Feder, the game's executive director, said of the more than 30,000 tickets purchased, 12,000 of them will be donated.

He said different organizations have decided to give the tickets to law enforcement officers, military members and teachers. He said it is a way for them to say thanks for serving the Tucson community.

