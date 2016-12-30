Traffic, parking tips for Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl

Tucson drivers should plan for some congestion around Arizona Stadium as the kickoff of the 2016 Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl approaches.

The Air Force takes on South Alabama at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30.

The four roads closest to the stadium will be clogged with cars, especially closer to kickoff time.

These include Speedway Boulevard, Sixth Street, Euclid Avenue and Campbell Avenue. Midtown drivers should expect more time as they drive through this area.

Anyone heading to the football game should plan to arrive very early, as parking is first come, first serve.

Here are a few parking tips for bowl game-goers:

Most UA garages are $10

The Cherry Ave Garage near McKale Center is $15

Most UA surface lots are $5-10. Bring cash for these lots.

$15 RV parking is available near Speedway Boulevard and Vine Street.

For more information on Bowl Game Parking visit http://www.novaarizonabowl.com/for-fans/parking/.

Fans can also use the Sun Link streetcar to get to Arizona Stadium. For a closer look at routes visit http://www.sunlinkstreetcar.com/.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.