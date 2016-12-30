Tucson Fringe Festival returns Jan. 13

The sixth annual Tucson Fringe Festival is coming back to town. The theater group says it's set to be the biggest year yet!

Tucson Fringe Board President Maryann Green and Playwright Monica Bauer joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about the event.

When: Tucson Fringe runs from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15.

Where:

Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.

The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

ZUZI!, 738 N. 5th Ave.

Flycatcher, 360 E. 6th St.

$3 Fringe Admission Button (one-time charge) + $10 for single ticket, $15 for two tickets, $75 for an all-festival pass. (Daily passes also available)

For more information visit http://www.tucsonfringe.org/.

