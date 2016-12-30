Tucson Fringe Festival returns Jan. 13

The concert series is a collaboration between Tucson Premium Outlets and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance. All the music is family friendly, so everyone can attend.
The concert series is a collaboration between Tucson Premium Outlets and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance. All the music is family friendly, so everyone can attend.
A federal judge in Arizona has ruled the federal government must reconsider endangered species protection for the cactus ferruginous pygmy owl.
A federal judge in Arizona has ruled the federal government must reconsider endangered species protection for the cactus ferruginous pygmy owl.
The female wolf is part of the ongoing reintroduction effort, she was relocated to the Sevilleta Wolf Management Facility in New Mexico where it is reported she is in good health.
The female wolf is part of the ongoing reintroduction effort, she was relocated to the Sevilleta Wolf Management Facility in New Mexico where it is reported she is in good health.
Hosted in conjunction with the City’s Commission on Cultural Diversity, this free public event will offer a variety of exhibits, ethnic cuisine, and multi-cultural entertainment throughout the day. There is no charge of admission and food and refreshments will be available for sale.
Hosted in conjunction with the City’s Commission on Cultural Diversity, this free public event will offer a variety of exhibits, ethnic cuisine, and multi-cultural entertainment throughout the day. There is no charge of admission and food and refreshments will be available for sale.
"This is such a beautiful way to bring the community together," said Josler Tudisco, a political science and psychology major and a Spring Fling director, in a recent release. "Family friendliness and supporting our Wildcats is what we are focusing on."
"This is such a beautiful way to bring the community together," said Josler Tudisco, a political science and psychology major and a Spring Fling director, in a recent release. "Family friendliness and supporting our Wildcats is what we are focusing on."
Keepers at the Animal Adventure Park say they would be "shocked to get through the weekend" without April giving birth.
Keepers at the Animal Adventure Park say they would be "shocked to get through the weekend" without April giving birth.
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.
Drivers in Atlanta are facing the new reality of trying to figure out how to get around one of the nation's most traffic filled cities after a portion of Interstate 85 collapsed Thursday.
Drivers in Atlanta are facing the new reality of trying to figure out how to get around one of the nation's most traffic filled cities after a portion of Interstate 85 collapsed Thursday.
FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS IN THE MORNING A major severe weather event is unfolding across East Texas and Louisiana this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS IN THE MORNING A major severe weather event is unfolding across East Texas and Louisiana this afternoon.
The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are the 2017 NCAA women's basketball national champions!
The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are the 2017 NCAA women's basketball national champions!