Tucson Fringe Festival returns Jan. 13 - Tucson News Now

Tucson Fringe Festival returns Jan. 13

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The sixth annual Tucson Fringe Festival is coming back to town. The theater group says it's set to be the biggest year yet!

Tucson Fringe Board President Maryann Green and Playwright Monica Bauer joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about the event.

When: Tucson Fringe runs from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15.

Where:

  • Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St.
  • The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.
  • ZUZI!, 738 N. 5th Ave.
  • Flycatcher, 360 E. 6th St.

$3 Fringe Admission Button (one-time charge) + $10 for single ticket, $15 for two tickets, $75 for an all-festival pass. (Daily passes also available)

For more information visit http://www.tucsonfringe.org/.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Things To DoDiscover ArizonaMore>>

  • Tucson Premium Outlets announces 2017 weekly concert lineup

    Tucson Premium Outlets announces 2017 weekly concert lineup

    Monday, March 27 2017 12:29 PM EDT2017-03-27 16:29:09 GMT
    (Source: www.saaca.org/)(Source: www.saaca.org/)

    The concert series is a collaboration between Tucson Premium Outlets and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance.  All the music is family friendly, so everyone can attend. 

    The concert series is a collaboration between Tucson Premium Outlets and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance.  All the music is family friendly, so everyone can attend. 

  • Judge overturns denial of protected status for pygmy owl

    Judge overturns denial of protected status for pygmy owl

    Thursday, March 30 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-03-31 03:57:51 GMT
    (Source: Public Domain)(Source: Public Domain)

    A federal judge in Arizona has ruled the federal government must reconsider endangered species protection for the cactus ferruginous pygmy owl.

    A federal judge in Arizona has ruled the federal government must reconsider endangered species protection for the cactus ferruginous pygmy owl.

  • Mexican wolf captured in Chiricahua area of Arizona

    Mexican wolf captured in Chiricahua area of Arizona

    Thursday, March 30 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-03-30 23:11:22 GMT
    Female Mexican wolf found in Chiricahua area earlier this week. (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department)Female Mexican wolf found in Chiricahua area earlier this week. (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department)

    The female wolf is part of the ongoing reintroduction effort, she was relocated to the Sevilleta Wolf Management Facility in New Mexico where it is reported she is in good health. 

    The female wolf is part of the ongoing reintroduction effort, she was relocated to the Sevilleta Wolf Management Facility in New Mexico where it is reported she is in good health. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly