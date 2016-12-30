Blanket delivery arrives for Tucson's homeless - Tucson News Now

Blanket delivery arrives for Tucson's homeless

By Christine Pae, Reporter / Multimedia Journalist
U.S. Rep. Martha McSally (center) joined community leaders Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild (left) and Tucson council member Richard Fimbres in making sure the blankets get to Tucson as soon as possible. (Source: KOLD News 13) U.S. Rep. Martha McSally (center) joined community leaders Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild (left) and Tucson council member Richard Fimbres in making sure the blankets get to Tucson as soon as possible. (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Thousands of blankets for the homeless arrived in Tucson on Friday, Dec. 30 - just in time for the new year and for colder days ahead.

The U.S. Department of Defense homeless blanket program donated 11,400 blankets that will provide warmth for the homeless and for others in need this winter.

U.S. Rep. Martha McSally (R-Dist. 1) joined local community leaders in making sure the blankets get to Tucson as soon as possible.

They were originally scheduled to arrive in mid to late-January, but McSally said with the cold weather upon us, the need is urgent now.

"I started making some phone calls, trying to understand what's the issue holding up the federal blankets while the community came together to bring blankets to support those in need right at that moment," McSally said.

McSally and Tucson council member Richard Fimbres (Ward 5) worked together to expedite the blankets' delivery.

"I felt like every day really matters. Our winter is short. The nights have been cold. So we need these blankets right away,” McSally said.

The blankets will be stored at a Tucson Department of Transportation facility and will be distributed throughout the year at the Salvation Army Hospitality House and the Gospel Rescue Mission.

"We provide them even through the summertime because it provides a good base for them if they're out sleeping in the elements," Salvation Army Hospitality House Program Manager Yoli Hasler said.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

