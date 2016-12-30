I-19 frontage road at Calle Torre Blancas back open

Police have identified a suspect who they said stabbed a man Sunday afternoon at the Laos Transit Center in Tucson, according to Sgt. Kimberly Bay of the Tucson Police Department.

There are symbols everywhere, with signs of youthful wonder. Those are the Christina-Taylor Green mementos on display bringing joy to her family and friends. "It'll be a place of our own where we can look up and see Christina-Taylor's name and know that we created something good in her honor,” said her father, John Green.

A silver alert has been issued for a man out of Douglas. The Douglas Police department says Raul Arvayo was last seen March 28th around 11:00am at the area of Ho Ho Kam Drive. He was wearing a green shirt and jeans. Arvayo weighs around 240 pounds and is around 5'8 tall. Arvayo is 58 years old and his family says he has experienced recent memory loss. If you have seen him, contact the Douglas Police Department at (520) 417-7550. MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucs...