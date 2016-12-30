I-19 frontage road at Calle Torre Blancas back open - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

I-19 frontage road at Calle Torre Blancas back open

By Michael Cooper, Digital Content Director
Connect
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
GREEN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Interstate 19 frontage road at Calle Torres Blancas is back open now after being closed temporarily due to a gas leak, authorities said.

Ryan Inglett, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department, said drivers are safe to use the road.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and more on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Police identify suspect in south side stabbing

    Police identify suspect in south side stabbing

    Sunday, April 2 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-04-03 02:00:25 GMT

    Police have identified a suspect who they said stabbed a man Sunday afternoon at the Laos Transit Center in Tucson, according to Sgt. Kimberly Bay of the Tucson Police Department. 

    Police have identified a suspect who they said stabbed a man Sunday afternoon at the Laos Transit Center in Tucson, according to Sgt. Kimberly Bay of the Tucson Police Department. 

  • Park dedicated to youngest Jan. 8th shooting victim

    Park dedicated to youngest Jan. 8th shooting victim

    Sunday, April 2 2017 7:42 PM EDT2017-04-02 23:42:50 GMT
    Source: KOLDSource: KOLD

    There are symbols everywhere, with signs of youthful wonder. Those are the Christina-Taylor Green mementos on display bringing joy to her family and friends. "It'll be a place of our own where we can look up and see Christina-Taylor's name and know that we created something good in her honor,” said her father, John Green. 

    There are symbols everywhere, with signs of youthful wonder. Those are the Christina-Taylor Green mementos on display bringing joy to her family and friends. "It'll be a place of our own where we can look up and see Christina-Taylor's name and know that we created something good in her honor,” said her father, John Green. 

  • Silver Alert Issued for man out of Douglas

    Silver Alert Issued for man out of Douglas

    Sunday, April 2 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-04-02 16:45:22 GMT
    A silver alert has been issued for a man out of Douglas. The Douglas Police department says Raul Arvayo was last seen March 28th around 11:00am at the area of Ho Ho Kam Drive. He was wearing a green shirt and jeans. Arvayo weighs around 240 pounds and is around 5'8 tall. Arvayo is 58 years old and his family says he has experienced recent memory loss. If you have seen him, contact the Douglas Police Department at (520) 417-7550.   MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucs...
    A silver alert has been issued for a man out of Douglas. The Douglas Police department says Raul Arvayo was last seen March 28th around 11:00am at the area of Ho Ho Kam Drive. He was wearing a green shirt and jeans. Arvayo weighs around 240 pounds and is around 5'8 tall. Arvayo is 58 years old and his family says he has experienced recent memory loss. If you have seen him, contact the Douglas Police Department at (520) 417-7550.   MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucs...
    •   
Powered by Frankly