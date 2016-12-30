Downtown Tucson on precipice of something grand

On Jan. 10, city officials will hear arguments for a tax abatement plan for the owners of La Placita Village in downtown Tucson.

The facility, on the southwest corner of Church and Broadway, is owned by HSL Properties, Inc.

If the plan is approved and an independent audit pencils out, HSL will take a wrecking ball to the village and construct a 244-unit apartment complex with retail component.

The apartments will not be high end, but rather more moderately priced. They are called "living-wage apartments" and are designed to attract more than students.

"It's a mix of all ages of people living and renting downtown," said Steve Kozachik, Ward VI city council member. "Plus the commercial, it's not just bars, not just restaurants.

It's just one of the several projects slated for the corner of Church and Broadway in 2017.

Senior Living, a Phoenix development company, will build a 10-story senior housing complex on the southeast corner. That project should break ground in March.

A sister, six-story tower will be built next to 100 North Church, the old Unisource building. It will be a combination of retail, commercial and residential.

Marist College will be renovated and the Diocese of Tucson will build a $40 million project at Cathedral Square.

All of the projects will be within two blocks of each other causing the intersection to snarl with traffic, especially if all of them are being built simultaneously.

But there may be an advantage to that.

"The good piece about this thought is we'll be able to co-ordinate all the utility work at the same time," he said. "We're not tearing up streets to lay waterlines, or do the electrical work or the fiber work. We can get is all done at the same time."

And those who live and work downtown are seeing a significant difference.

"Something is happening here," said Dan Gibson, the communications director for Visit Tucson. "I think now people see there's something in the air, that's changing."

