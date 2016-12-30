Remembering Coach Argraves - Tucson News Now

Remembering Coach Argraves

By Damien Alameda, Sports Director
Tucson, AZ - Longtime high school basketball coach Mike Argraves could be defined by his family. Not just his immediate family, but the one built over 32 years of coaching in Southern Arizona. That was the legacy he left behind when Argraves passed away December 23rd. Friday morning, a memorial was held at Cholla High School where his family, blood and extended, came together to laugh, to cry, and to remember.

