New Year’s Eve celebrations come with safety warnings

Several people were arrested when the Sierra Vista Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a Sierra Vista residence on Thursday, March 30, according to a recent release.
Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking for help identifying three people suspected of using a stolen credit card.
See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Police have identified a suspect who they said allegedly stabbed a man Sunday afternoon at the Laos Transit Center in Tucson, according to Tucson police Sgt. Kimberly Bay.
A police officer’s son who "certainly knew right from wrong," Joe Gagliano could not turn away from the thrill of quick money -- and a lot of it. He became an integral part of the largest point-shaving scandal in history and now he's sharing his story -- how it started and everything that happened after -- in a new book. Sean McLaughlin sat down with him for a candid one-on-one interview.
Police said the couple was just arguing, and it was not physical. They called it a “civil matter” with no reason to arrest anyone.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
Lowcountry activists are calling for men to be charged and for a North Charleston corner store to be closed after video of an incident was shared over 3,000 times overnight on Facebook.
The shooting happened in the 7500 block of Glenncannon Drive in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
A 20-year-old Connecticut college student whose father was killed in the Sept. 11 attacks has died after choking during a pancake-eating contest.
The officer who shot the suspect with his own gun thought he may have had a second firearm and decided to use the suspect's own weapon against him.
Joel McDonald never expected to see what he saw when he opened his front door Wednesday. The Rowan County man saw a dog that looked a lot like his own dog, Molly, that went missing four years ago.
The victim in a shooting in the Independence Mall parking lot Saturday died, Wilmington Police Department spokesperson Cathryn Lindsay confirmed.
Brian Studdard’s father turned 99-years-old this week. On Saturday, Studdard drove from Atlanta to Birmingham for a family celebration at Niki’s West. But once Studdard arrived at the restaurant, he says a hostess explained there was an issue with his attire.
