New Year’s Eve celebrations come with safety warnings

Having fun might be on your mind when it comes to celebrating on New Year’s Eve. But for local law enforcement and firefighters the motto is “safety first.”

Unofficial New Year’s Eve traditions have become part of the Southern Arizona celebration, whether it’s lighting off fireworks or firing a gun into the air, which is illegal.

The Tucson Police Department put out the warning on Facebook Friday afternoon, reminding people that firing your weapon into the air could pose legal ramifications for the individual. It also has potentially dangerous consequences.

Ryan Inglett, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, said he's concerned people don’t think ahead when it comes to their actions.

"What goes up is going to come down. We don't want it to be on anyone," Inglett said. "Imagine your family member on the other end of that when that bullet comes down. We do not want that to happen."

Unlawful discharge of a firearm is illegal in Arizona. According to the Surprise website, Shannon’s Law makes it illegal to fire a gun into the air in Arizona’s cities and towns.

In June 1999, 14-year-old Shannon Smith was talking on the telephone in the backyard of her Phoenix home. A bullet fired into the air over a mile away struck her in the head, killing her.

And then there's this! Don't forget to keep a bucket of water nearby for proper disposal. @TucsonNewsNow @NorthwestFire pic.twitter.com/PDJxJf0A9F — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) December 30, 2016

As for fireworks, many are legal in the Tucson area and can be found at various stands in the city.

But it still raises concern from Captain Brian Keeley with the Northwest Fire District. Specifically when it comes to education.

"Taking the time and effort just to know what each one of these does,” Keeley said. “What's going to happen? Don't let it be a surprise what this thing is going to do when you light it off."

Keeley is reminding people to not light off your fireworks in crowded areas. He said choose an open dirt, asphalt, or concrete location, and supervise your children.

He was especially concerned about areas with large amounts of brush, where fires could happen. He suggested having a bucket of water nearby to properly dispose of the fireworks after they are used.

Keeley explained that if the firework doesn’t go off at first, do not approach it for at least a minute until you know it is safe to check out the problem.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.