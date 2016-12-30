Midtown men's shelter needs volunteers, donations

The holidays are coming to an end but the work at the St. Francis Men's Shelter in midtown Tucson never stops.

But in order to keep things running in 2017, the shelter is in dire need of help.

"Every one of these guys that come in is a part of me," said Carl Zawatski, who helps manage the shelter. "Every dime of donations goes to benefit these guys."

The shelter in the Sacred Heart Church is located at 601 E. Fort Lowell Road. Zawatski and other volunteers spend hours operating the shelter, which is open in the winter and summer months.

Despite the hundreds of hours volunteered and financial contributions from local organizations, the shelter is still in need.

This is the crew at the St. Francis Men's Shelter at Sacred Heart Church near 1st Ave. & Ft. Lowell; They're open winter and summer months pic.twitter.com/rSMI75S0qz — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) December 31, 2016

"Every one of these guys, they've got a mother, they've got a father, they got brothers and sisters and some of them got wives," Zawatski said. "Who knows why they're in the situation they're in. We don't pass judgments."

Zawatski said the shelter needs of about $10,000 to help with operating expenses, most of which will be focused on improving the kitchen and getting it up to standards to prepare safe and healthy meals.

"We need commercial refrigerators," Zawatski said. "We're allowed to use the freezers but we can't use these because they're not commercial."

"Every dime of donations here benefits these guys," said shelter manager Carl Zawatski. He says the kitchen needs upgrades/to meet standards pic.twitter.com/dklShv1ITR — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) December 31, 2016

Volunteers at the shelter have gone above and beyond to not only help the men they serve, but also the community it resides in. Those staying in the shelter recently participated in a neighborhood clean-up effort, focusing on the Amphi Neighborhood Park area.

"This is reality," Zawatski said. "You can't know unless you come down and experience this."

If you'd like to help, you can make a check payable to: Sacred Heart Church, Memo Line: “Winter Shelter,” and mail to Sacred Heart Church, 601 E. Fort Lowell Road, Tucson, AZ 85705.

For other donations such as food, clothes, toiletries and more, call Carl Zawatski at 570-406-5300.

"You can't know unless you come down & experience this." A local men's shelter is in need of your support to help keep them open in 2017. pic.twitter.com/WR0zQcyREv — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) December 31, 2016

