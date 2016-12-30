Keep your pets safe and calm as you ring in 2017

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, two potentially rabid foxes and a skunk were reported at homes in the Tucson area last week.
The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center will offer discounted adoption fees for dogs in April, with the hope of finding homes for a recent increase of canines that has stretched the facility near its capacity.
Charlie is an energetic, one-year-old hound mix who needs a very active forever family.
Zoey is a joyful, boisterous 1-year-old boxer/pointer mix who came to the Pima Animal Care Center in February with a serious wound on her neck.
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona could use your help during this event, they are expecting at least 200 dogs at the world record attempt.
Police said the couple was just arguing, and it was not physical. They called it a “civil matter” with no reason to arrest anyone.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
Lowcountry activists are calling for men to be charged and for a North Charleston corner store to be closed after video of an incident was shared over 3,000 times overnight on Facebook.
The shooting happened in the 7500 block of Glenncannon Drive in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
A 20-year-old Connecticut college student whose father was killed in the Sept. 11 attacks has died after choking during a pancake-eating contest.
The officer who shot the suspect with his own gun thought he may have had a second firearm and decided to use the suspect's own weapon against him.
Joel McDonald never expected to see what he saw when he opened his front door Wednesday. The Rowan County man saw a dog that looked a lot like his own dog, Molly, that went missing four years ago.
The victim in a shooting in the Independence Mall parking lot Saturday died, Wilmington Police Department spokesperson Cathryn Lindsay confirmed.
Brian Studdard’s father turned 99-years-old this week. On Saturday, Studdard drove from Atlanta to Birmingham for a family celebration at Niki’s West. But once Studdard arrived at the restaurant, he says a hostess explained there was an issue with his attire.
