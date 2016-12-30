Keep your pets safe and calm as you ring in 2017

Before you head out to celebrate the new year, don’t forget about your furry friends.

The Pima Animal Care Center said loud music, fireworks and all the other noise from New Year’s Eve celebrations can trigger anxiety in our canine companions.

PACC said it tends to see an influx of stray dogs the first week of the year because so many get so scared and run away.

“They can jump fences they wouldn’t normally do, so we really keep an eye on them,” said dog owner Gayle Schmidt.

Ordinarily quiet dogs may bark, shake and behave differently or show signs of aggression when they hear people celebrating.

Here are a few things you can do.

PACC said give your dog plenty of exercise Saturday to tire them out. Also, toys are a great way to distract them from the noise.

“We recommend always having identification on your pet and bring your pet indoors," said Justin Gallick with PACC. "Leave a TV or radio on if you’re going to leave your house and give them some place to hide and feel secure."

Gallick said you can buy up a thunder vest or anxiety jacket from a pet store.

The jackets are tight and heavy, which can give your pet a sense of security.

