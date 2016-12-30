Air Force flies back with 42 straight points to win Arizona Bowl

In a tough fought game that delighted fans of both teams at times, Air Force played a spectacular game after a rocky start to defeat South Alabama 45-21 Friday afternoon in front of 33,688 fans at the second NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

The Jaguars (6-7) came out strong, scoring a touchdown on the first play of the game and led the Falcons 21-3 early in the second quarter.

But the Falcons flew back and evened up the game at 21-all by halftime before coming out to score a touchdown in the first play of the second half.

After that, Air Force (10-3) rode its ground game all the way to the trophy.

Post-game honors were handed to Air Force running back Arion Worthman, who collected 99 yards rushing, and Falcons all-American safety Weston Steelhammer, who cemented the win with a diving interception.

Air Force junior wing back Tyler Williams, a 2012 graduate of Ironwood Ridge, had his best night as a collegiate in front of his hometown fans.

He finished with 108 yards and a touchdown. His 66 yards receiving were a career-high.

Copyright 2016 Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl. All rights reserved.

David Kelly contributed to this story.