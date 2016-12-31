UA passes Pac-12 opening test at Cal

Fourth-ranked Arizona has three straight conference sweeps.
Fourth-ranked Arizona has three straight conference sweeps.
The Arizona Wildcats completed a three-game sweep of USC on Sunday afternoon topping the Trojans 8-1.
The Arizona Wildcats completed a three-game sweep of USC on Sunday afternoon topping the Trojans 8-1.
The Bulldogs looks for their first title Monday night while the Tar Heels are bidding for a sixth NCAA crown.
The Bulldogs looks for their first title Monday night while the Tar Heels are bidding for a sixth NCAA crown.
The Cats continue to rule on the diamond and the beach while struggling on the hard court.
The Cats continue to rule on the diamond and the beach while struggling on the hard court.