Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix man

A silver alert has been issued for a missing Phoenix Man.

72-year-old Edward Patrick Powers was last seen at his home in Sun City. Police say Powers left his home on foot.

He was last seen wearing a maroon long sleeve shirt with a gray collar, blue jean pants and tennis shoes. Powers left his home without a cellphone, ID or wallet.

Powers suffers from dementia and pain in both feet.

Anyone who has seen Powers is asked to 911.