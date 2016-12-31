Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix man - Tucson News Now

Silver Alert issued for missing Phoenix man

By Jessica Canchola, Producer
A silver alert has been issued for a missing Phoenix Man. 

72-year-old Edward Patrick Powers was last seen at his home in Sun City. Police say Powers left his home on foot. 

He was last seen wearing a maroon long sleeve shirt with a gray collar, blue jean pants and tennis shoes. Powers left his home without a cellphone, ID or wallet. 

Powers suffers from dementia and pain in both feet. 

Anyone who has seen Powers is asked to 911. 

