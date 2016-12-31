2 people shot in a midtown Tucson parking lot

Two people shot in a Midtown parking lot. (photo courtesy of KOLD)

Police are investigating a shooting in midtown Tucson.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Moonlight Hookah Lounge on 22nd Street, near Swan Road, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with Tucson Police Department.

He said a group of people tried to enter the business, but were denied. The group went to the parking lot, where Dugan said a fight broke out.

Multiple shots were fired and two men were hit at approximately 2:00 a.m. Saturday, according to Dugan

He said one man suffered life-threatening injuries, and the other non-life threatening injuries.

Both men were taken to the hospital by friends and no arrest have been made.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

